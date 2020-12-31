ROCKDALE — Services for Charles J. Servantez, 72, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin and Marlon Sparks officiating.
Burial will be in Garza Family Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. Servantez died Friday, Dec. 25, in Lubbock.
He was born June 9, 1948, in Rockdale to Lester and Mary Cruz Garza Servantez. He worked as a mechanic for I.G.C./T.U. Electric and Luminate in Rockdale.
Survivors include five sons, Charles James Servantez of Dalhart, Heath Servantez and Kelcey Servantez, both of Rockdale, and Lorne Servantez and Chancey Servantez, both of Spearmen; a daughter, Brandi Howell of Booker; a brother, Lionel Servantez of Rockdale; two sisters, Diane Servantez of Huffman and Brenda Myers of Maryville, Tenn.; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.