ROCKDALE — Services for Frank B. Felton, 86, of Thorndale will be private.
Mr. Felton died Thursday, March 12.
He was born July 30, 1933, in San Gabriel to Andrew Jackson and Wilma Mattie “Billie” Worley Felton. He worked in construction and at Alcoa in Rockdale. He later worked for Commercial Contracting Co. He was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. He was a member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include a son, Frank “Barton” Felton Jr. of Thorndale; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 340, Thorndale, TX 76577; or Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, TX 75219-9842.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.