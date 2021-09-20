Services for Frank Lynn McCaleb, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. McCaleb died Friday, Sept. 10, at a local care facility.
He was born Sept. 6, 1942, to George McCaleb and George Edith Clin McCaleb in Goldthwaite. He graduated from Troy High School. He married Linda McCaleb in 1980. He worked at various places, including Wichita Falls parks and rec department and Temple Products. He obtained a security guard certificate and worked for a trucking company as a gate watch guard.
He was preceded in by his wife in 2000.
Survivors include three sons, Frank Lynn McCaleb Jr., Jack Burgess and Travis Burgess; two daughters, Frances A. Bowman and Linda Zeigler; a brother, Walter McCaleb; a sister, Jane Stanford; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple, TX 76501, or you can visit ilof.com and donate directly there.