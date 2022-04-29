BELTON — Services for Linda Lee Bancroft Williams, 74, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Callaway officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Williams died Tuesday, April 26.
She was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Howard and Virginia Bancroft. She was a title clerk in Bell County and Tranum Auto Group in Temple. She attended Anchor of Hope Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Williams.
Survivors include three daughters, Angie Garcia, Lisa Schoolcraft and April Stino; three stepdaughters, Carol Thomas, Lisa Suitor and Goldie Kaiser; a brother, Wayne Bancroft; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.