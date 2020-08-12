Services for Kelley Clark, 62, of the Sharp community are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Clark died Friday, Aug. 7, in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
