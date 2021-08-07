Francis Faye Collins Hall
October 11, 1943 –
August 3, 2021
Francis Faye Collins Hall, beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother died peacefully with family and friends at her side on August 3, 2021, at the age of 77.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Scott’s Funeral Home, followed by a burial service at North Belton Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Fran or “Sanci”, as her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews called her, was the first child of Melvin Julian and Johnnie Faye Collins. She was born in Longview, Texas on October 11, 1943. Her father, a US Marine, was serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations at Guadalcanal when she was born. Fran lived in Central Texas for most of her life. She called Gatesville home for the last 30 years.
Soon after graduation from Belton High School in 1962, Fran began her 34 plus year career as a Department of the Army Civilian. At the age of 20, Fran married Hugh James Hall and began their 57 years of marriage together that included one son and two grandchildren.
Fran’s faith and family were her life. She had a servant’s heart and a unique gift for bringing people together, was a living example of a Proverbs 31 woman, and supported both her husband and son through a combined 72 years of service to our Nation. Fran always put others before herself, whether it was the hundreds of care packages she sent to Soldiers while deployed, volunteering at Coryell Memorial Hospital, or serving on several committees at Live Oak Baptist Church. As the matriarch of the Hall and Collins families, she enjoyed keeping us together, connected, and loved by planning reunions and researching genealogy. Fran’s steady hand and unfailing support provided her husband and son a firm foundation to lead Soldiers in very difficult times during their military careers. She was recognized twice by Governor George Bush and Governor Rick Perry as a Yellow Rose of Texas for her service to Soldiers and their families. Fran was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone she touched.
Fran enjoyed her career with the Department of the Army with assignments at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Fort Eustis, Camp Mabry, and twice at Fort Hood. She also worked for the United States Postal Service and NASA. During her tenure as an Army civilian, Fran received many awards culminating with her induction as a Fort Hood Hero in 2008. She also served as a Malcolm Baldrige Examiner on teams across several Texas installations, Ft Bragg, NC, and Washington, DC.
Fran is survived by her husband, Brigadier General (Ret) Hugh Hall of Gatesville; son, Major General (Ret) Bill Hall and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Whitley and Walton of Bryan; brother, Mike Collins and wife, Sybil of Salado; sister-in-law, Sandy Collins of San Carlos, CA; sister-in-law, Fran Falls and husband, Gene of Newport News, VA. Fran was blessed with her beloved nieces and nephews, Kelli, Missy, Marie, Crystal, Megan, Kevin, Kenneth, Michael, and Seth; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin & Johnnie Faye Collins; brother, Charles Collins and sister, Rebecca Ray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
