Services for Tomas Torres, 74, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Torres died Monday, Dec. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 20, 1947, in Pearsall to Jesus and Alfreda Valenzuela Torres. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He lived in Chicago before moving to Temple in 1978. He worked for Temple ISD and the Veterans Administration and retired in 1998.
He was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth Torres and Michelle Torres, both of Temple, and Adilia Tucker of Fort Stewart, Ga.; three sisters, Mary Hernandez, Paula Gutierrez and Mercedes Hernandez; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.