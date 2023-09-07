Larry Joe Cavanaugh
June 27, 1946 – August 27, 2023
Larry Joe Cavanaugh, 77, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away on August 27, 2023.
Larry Joe Cavanaugh, known as “Joe,” to most family and friends, was born on June 27, 1946 to the late Doris Lynn Voight and lovingly raised by both Doris and Wallace Voight. He graduated from Bartlett High School and continued his education to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Sam Houston State University. He married his greatest love Irene Marie Pavlasek on June 15, 1968, shortly after they married, he enlisted in the army and was sent to Korea, where he worked on Nike Missiles. Together, Joe and Irene enjoyed many trips to Fredericksburg looking for antiques, he loved antiques, especially his Fenton collection. Joe and Irene just celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Joe worked as the Postmaster for the United States Postal Service in Bartlett, Texas until retirement. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and ranching. He was also actively involved in the American Legion Post 183 in Bartlett.
Joe is survived by his wife, Irene Cavanaugh, son, Kevin Cavanaugh (Joann and son Gavin). Sister Tina Steglich (Travis), Grandchildren, Kailey Mahlock (Logan), Cameron Cavanaugh, Kaycee Cavanaugh. Sister-in-law, Patsy Hightower (Jim), brother-in-law, Don Grigsby. Nephews Thomas Steglich, Todd Steglich (Liz), Brandon Grigsby, nieces Amy Martinka (Phillip), Heidi Cooper (Brad), great nieces, Emily Steglich, Emma, Abigail Martinka, Addison Cooper, great nephews Aydon, Kyle Grigsby, Archie, Claude Steglich.
Joe is proceeded in death by his parents Wallace & Doris Voight and Father and mother-in-law Johnnie & Germilla Pavalasek and sister-in-law Linda Grigsby.
A memorial service for Larry will be held Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Goodnight Funeral Home, Bartlett, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation in Joe’s honor to the American Legion Post 183 in Bartlett to assist with scholarships and Veterans.
The family of Larry Joe Cavanaugh wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.
