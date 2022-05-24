Jeffery Van Sims
BELTON – Jeffery Van Sims was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on January 10, 1977 to Louis Sims and Sally Barron. Jeff moved to Belton, Texas with his family at the age of 8. He attended Belton High School and graduated in 1995.
Jeff met the love of his life through mutual friends and after two weeks he proposed. One year later he married Erin Rebecca Creech on November 22, 2003. It wasn’t but 3 years later that Kolby Van Sims was born.
After High School, and for most of his life, Jeff worked in his father’s family business, the local Napa parts stores. Starting as a delivery driver in high school, he quickly worked his way up to manager of the Temple location. In 2018 Jeff decided to make a career change in West Texas working at KLX Energy Services as a Maintenance Manager in the oil business. He spent the first few years living in his father-in-law’s camper and commuting back home. Jeff, Erin and Kolby then decided to move closer to his job. They settled in Seminole where they purchased their new home and started a whole new life.
Jeff, sometimes referred to as Jefro, was an avid hunter. During deer season he could be found in some field ,somewhere with a gun in his hand, usually at the deer lease in San Angelo with his friends and Kolby by his side. Jeff shared his love of the outdoors with his son. Today Kolby can catch it, hunt it, clean it and cook it, thanks to his fathers teachings. Outside of hunting you would find Jeff with Erin supporting their son in his after school sports and activites. Some of you might not know, but in recent years Jeff’s yard was his passion. He planted every seed in his backyard by hand and strategically watered it every day with his dog Ruger by his side.
He loved being in his shop under the hood teaching Kolby about his truck engine. Although he never considered himself a mechanic when he was young, he spent every weekend at the dirt track running the pit crew. If you ask Erin, she will tell you Jeff could fix anything.
Jeff made it a point every year to visit his favorite place in the mountains of Colorado. If you know Jeff well enough, then you know to leave the packing to him. If you packed, he would unpack, then repack in the Jeff Sims fashion, which was always cleaner, neater, nicer and way more organized…He was one hell of a packer. He would ride for hours in his ATV taking in the beauty, listening to Texas country and drinking cold beer. That was his Heaven.
Jeff was proud of his family and loved them with his whole heart. He left behind his wife, Erin Sims and his son, Kolby Van Sims.
Jeff’s parents are father, Louis Sims and his wife Renee, Jeff’s mother, Sally Barron and her husband Randy.
Jeff had one brother, Justin Sims and his nephew, Jackson Griffin from Charlotte North Carolina.
Jeff was very close to his in-laws, Tooter and Susan Creech, their son Greg and his wife Lisa and his nephews, Noah, Cameron and niece Ava of Georgetown.
Jeff had many step brothers, Tommy, Bryan and Stephen Mach, Chris Jeff and little Randy Barron. Jeff also had multiple nieces and nephews that he loved to aggravate every chance he could. Multiple cousins included GW and Trevor Egbert.
Honorary Pallbearers are Kolby Sims, Justin Sims, Jackson Griffin, Bryan Mach, Pat Beach, Bill Barsh, Dustin Randoph, GW Egbert, Kris Wilbanks, Tru Avants and Curtis Blackwell.
Jeff’s Celebration of Life will be held at Troy United Methodist Church at 10am on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Luncheon to follow at the Fellowship Hall for family and close friends.
Paid Obituary