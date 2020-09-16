Services for Edward E. Billeck, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Billeck died Sunday, Sept. 13, at a Round Rock care center.
He was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Bartlett to Edward and Philomena Billeck. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and he also served in the Army Reserves, where he earned the rank of master sergeant. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church. He also was a member and former president of the Mended Hearts Club and he was a member of the Temple Garden Club. He also delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels program.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Billeck; and one grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Gray of Round Rock and Beverly Minica; three brothers, Bobby Billeck of Moody, Lee Billeck of Moffat and Johnny Billeck of Heidenheimer; three sisters, Alice Raines of Rusk, Martha Griffin of San Antonio and Georgia Lambright of Florence, Ala.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
The body will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.