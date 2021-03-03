ROCKDALE — Services for Joyce Tuma Key Skinner, 85, of College Station will be 3:30 p.m. Friday in Black Jack Cemetery in the Black Jack community.
Mrs. Skinner died Sunday, Feb. 28, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Rockdale to J.M. “Dick” and Nina Edelmon Tuma. She was a graduate of Rockdale High School. She married Doug Key. She owned and operated a Montgomery Wards catalog store in Rockdale. She later worked in sales for Foley’s. She was a member of Murray Church of Christ in Rockdale and A&M Church of Christ in College Station. She was married to Wayne Skinner for more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001; two sons, Bradley Key and Bret Key; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Colt Key of Rockdale; a daughter, Cambi Bruegger of Conroe; two brothers, Jim Tuma of Gonzales and Gary Tuma of Sugarland; a sister, Wilma Owens of Rockdale; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.