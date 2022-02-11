Reverend Roscoe Conklin Harrison, Jr., 77, of Temple, TX, and formerly of Belton, TX, went home to rest on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 12-4 p.m., with a Wake to follow from 4-5 p.m. at Eighth Street Baptist Church, Temple, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Belton, Texas. Burial to follow at North Belton Cemetery, Belton, Texas.
Rev. Roscoe Conklin Harrison, Jr. was the oldest son of the late Roscoe Conklin Harrison, Sr. and Georgia Moore Harrison. He was born September 20, 1944, in Belton, Texas.
Rev. Harrison was a 1963 graduate of old Harris High School in Belton, Texas, and attended Temple (Texas) College, Prairie View A&M University and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas. He also graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Communications in 1975.
Rev. Harrison was the pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church for 20 years and he was a broadcast and print journalist for 30 years and a trailblazer in Central Texas journalism. He was the first African American reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram, San Antonio Express-News and an associate editor of JET Magazine during his journalistic career. He was a member of JET Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize winning team that covered the assassination and funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
He also served as community affairs director for Scott and White Healthcare System’s Center for Healthcare Policy, and he was a deputy press secretary for the late Texas Attorney General John Hill.
He was in several professional and community organizations including the Temple Kiwanas Club, Hope for The Hungry Board of Directors, C.A.R.E. Leadership Network, Temple Branch NAACP, Second Vice President of the Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association, Bell County Museum Board of Directors, Sigma Delta Chi (Society of Professional Journalists), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Honorary Past Master of Nolan Creek Masonic Lodge #227 of Belton, Texas.
He was also a member of the Temple Mayoral team that helped establish the William Courtney Veterans Home in Temple.
He was listed on Who’s Who Among African Americans, Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in Texas Public Relations. He was named Beltonian of the Year in 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Sandra Kay Smitha Harrison of Temple, Texas; one daughter, Corinne Jones of Temple, Texas; three grandchildren, Michael and Jaidyn Burgess and Ja'Coryn Jones all of Temple, Texas; two brothers, Prince Harrison of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. George Harrison Sr. of Waco, Texas.
Memorial book may be signed at