BELTON — Services for Judith Caroline Reeves Comstock, 87, of Belton and formerly of Salado, will be held in private.
Mrs. Comstock died Sunday, Oct. 17, in Belton.
She was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Houston. She attended Rice University. She married Tom Comstock in 1952. She earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in English. She moved to College Station in 1972. She taught English and sociology at A&M Consolidated High School. She retired as chairperson of the English department. She moved to Salado in 2009.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Cathryn Comstock; two sons, Tom Comstock Jr. and David Comstock; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave. Waco, TX 76708.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.