BELTON — Joan Warrick, 86, of Belton died Wednesday, July 28, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday in North Belton Cemetery with Bill Elliott officiating.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, to Frank and Bonnie Baliek in Thorndale. She attended Tivy High School in Kerrville. She married R.V. Warrick on March 15, 1952. She worked at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado, the Holiday Inn in Temple, First National Bank in Belton and Smith Bros. Grocery in Belton, retiring at 82.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tony Warrick; and a daughter, Leanette Walker.
Survivors include a son, Jay Warrick; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.