BELTON — Services for Anna Dell Tindle Mathisen, 67, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Mathisen died Monday, Jan. 31, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born July 10, 1954, in Del Rio to Grady and Anna Yvone Atkins Tindle. She was raised in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 1972. She received a bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne University in 1976. She worked as a phlebotomist for more than 40 years at various labs. She also taught high school biology.
Survivors include two sons, Ryan Baldwin and Reid Mathisen; a daughter, Rachael Mathisen; a brother, Michael Tindle; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.