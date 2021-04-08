Services for Eloise Dixon Fleming, 70, of Maryland will be private.
Mrs. Fleming died Thursday, April 1, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Brundidge, Ala., to Charley Dixon and Betsy Mae Reeves. She graduated high school in Alabama. She served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She married Elyose Fleming on Aug. 31, 1971. She worked for several years as a data entry clerk and a payroll clerk in the Washington, D.C., area. She attended the Yorktown Business School, where she studied accounting. She retired as an accounting specialist in Jessup, Md.
Survivors include her husband; a brother, Jimmy Dixon of Brundidge; and a sister, Sally McGuire of East Orange, N.J.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel of Temple is in charge of arrangements.