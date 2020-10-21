Services for Kenji David Milligan, 46, of Temple will be held Saturday in private with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Milligan died Monday, Oct. 19, in Austin.
He was born Oct. 4, 1974, in Houston to Edward and Carrie Milligan. He attended Temple public schools and graduated from Temple High School in 1993. He also attended Temple College. He was a member of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church. He married Melissa Knuth. He worked for Bills Towing Service of Killeen.
Survivors include his father and mother; three children, Kierra, Kade and Kailee; a sister, Kristi Milligan Hicks; and a brother, Kenneth Milligan of San Antonio.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.