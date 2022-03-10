CAMERON — Services for Sandra Davila, 67, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Davila Assembly of God with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw officiating.
Burial will be in Davila Cemetery.
Mrs. Davila died Monday, March 7, at Round Rock hospital.
She was born July 26, 1954, to Arthur and Christine Couthran Lawson. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Antonia Davila of Bartlett; two sons, Samuel Meek of Davila and David Davila of Bartlett; a daughter, Sandra Rivera of Bartlett; three brothers, Matthew Lawson of Davila, and Christopher Lawson and J.O. Lawson, both of Ohio; five sisters, Kathy Patterson of Davila, Pansy Spellacy of Morro Bay, Calif., Mary Reyna of Granger, Dianne Plough of Academy and Amanda Lawson of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.