Lillian Irene “Renie” Breichner
Lillian Irene “Renie” Breichner, 82 of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Lillian Irene was born on October 18, 1938 in Howard County, Maryland, to John William and Mildred Jones. She and her husband, Joe, moved their family to the Waco area in 1973 to pursue his nursing career. They both fell in love with Texas and decided to make it their forever home. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and their grandchildren, bowling, gardening, and going on cruises. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. On Mother’s Day, her heart was filled with joy and happiness when her loved ones gathered together at her home.
Lillian Irene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Breichner Sr.; her parents; sisters, Helen “Bonnie” and Jean; brothers, Joseph, Richard, Charles, and Walter; granddaughter, Bree Ann; and daughter in law, Deborah.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Breichner of Bruceville-Eddy; son, Joseph Breichner, Jr. of Bruceville-Eddy; son, Brian Breichner and wife, Krystal of Bruceville-Eddy; brother, William “Bill” Jones of Maryland; and sister, Annie Bork of Hagerstown, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christina, Melissa, Maria, Megan and husband, Charles, Jeffery, Amanda and husband, Shawn, Justin, Jacqueline, Jasmine, Gary, Brittany, Sean, Danielle, Taylor, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Roger, Elisabeth, Brittany, Brianna, James, Kameron, Brantley, Ambree, Korbin, Emalynn, Joseph III, Jaxton, Amiyah, Jay, and Kai; and great-great-grandchildren, Savannah and Joe.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday, May 17, 2021 at the funeral home.
