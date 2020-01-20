Services for Elmo Symm, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Symm died Sunday, Jan. 19, at a local care center.
He was born April 9, 1927, in The Grove to John and Freida Symm. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at the VA hospital. He was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Symm.
Survivors include a daughter, Michele Woodrum of Belton; a brother, Bernie Symm of The Grove; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Hills Church of Christ.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.