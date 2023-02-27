BELTON — No services are planned for Roy D. Fowler, 85, of Belton.
Mr. Fowler died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a Temple memory care center.
He was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Rogers to L.P. and Hazel Ashcraft Fowler. He worked for 36 years for the railroad before retiring as a conductor in 2000. He married Dovie Taylor on July 4, 2004, in Belton. He was a volunteer for Bill Glass Prison Ministries and J.A.I.L. Ministries for many years. He was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Fowler.
Survivors include his wife, Dovie Fowler of Belton; a son, Anthony Fowler of Jarrell; two daughters, Lavonda McGuire of Arlington and Cynthia Hernandez of Corpus Christi; two stepdaughters, Cha Cha Herrington of Belton and Traci Wann of Decatur; two brothers, Jackie Fowler of Belton and Butch Fowler of Rogers; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministries or J.A.I.L. Ministries.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.