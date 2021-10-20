BELTON — Services for Jeffery “Jeff” Ross Oder, 44, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Oder died Monday, Oct. 11.
He was born Aug. 5, 1977, in Lufkin. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1996. He was a member of First Baptist Church Trimmier.
Survivors include his father, Frank Joseph Oder of Richmond; his mother, Julia Inez Hall Martinez of Temple; and two brothers, Jeremy Richard Oder and Joshua Eric Oder, both of Temple.