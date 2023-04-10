BELTON — Services for Georgia Virginia Berry, 97, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Berry died Sunday, April 2, in Pflugerville.
She was born Feb. 1, 1926, in the Seattle community in Coryell County to James William and Johnnie Ethel Palmer. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Berry Sr., and a son, James William Berry Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Juanita Sue Current Olvera of Aztec, N.M., and DeAndra Dawn Peeples of Round Rock; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.