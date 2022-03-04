BELTON — Services for Sharon Lynette “Lynn” Stonestreet, 70, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Salado with the Rev. Billy Stonestreet officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Stonestreet died Tuesday, March 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 20, 1951, in Belzoni, Miss., to Robert and Marion Rodgers Edwards. She married David Stonestreet on June 29, 1969, in Belzoni, Miss. She moved to Salado in 2014 from West Columbia. She was a member of the Salado First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of Salado; two sons, Timothy David Stonestreet of Austin and Wesley Edwards Stonestreet of Georgetown; two sisters, Sheila Crutcher of Piperton, Tenn., and Cherry Kiker of Madison, Miss.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.