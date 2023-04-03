Services for Leiira Rene “Bitty” Teasley, 39, of Temple will be 4 p.m. today in Miller Park in Temple.
Additional services will be noon Saturday at Johnson Funeral Home in Prentiss, Miss.
Burial will be in Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Prentiss.
Ms. Teasley died Sunday, March 26, at her residence.
She was born April 5, 1983, to Reggie Ray Magee and Helena Rose Teasley in Prentiss. She graduated from Prentiss High School. She attended Temple College. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and medical aide for UTMB. She currently was working for Pactiv Inc. in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Dorean Newsome and Kobe Newsom, both of Temple; her father and mother, both of Hattiesburg, Miss.; two brothers, Mostaphus Teasley of Temple and Dorean Dezell of Mississippi; and a sister, Kimberly Teasley of Temple.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Prentiss.