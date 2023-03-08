Donald “Don” Gene Mikeska
Donald “Don” Gene Mikeska, age 78, of Zabcikville passed from this life Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. He was born in Temple on September 29, 1944, to parents Edwin and Annie Schneider Mikeska.
Don lived his entire life in the Temple area. He attended Seaton School until the eighth grade and then Rogers High School where he graduated in 1962. Don made his career with Sherwin Williams for over 32 years before his retirement in 2000. He married Monica Wilde in 1977. The couple spent the next 46 years building a home and a family that included two daughters and three grandchildren.
Don loved being outdoors. He enjoyed a yearly hunting trip to Colorado with friends, going to the same place to hunt for almost 60 years. Don also enjoyed fishing in the various rivers throughout central Texas and along the Texas gulf shore. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren with whom he shared a love for reading and gardening. He leaves a void in those he left behind.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leroy Mikeska, and one sister, Sharon Fletcher.
Don leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Monica Mikeska of Zabcikville, daughter Michelle Mikeska of Cyclone, daughter Kindra Koslovsky and husband David of Seaton, as well as his three grandchildren, Kaden Lehrmann, Tessa Koslovsky, and Foster Koslovsky.
Funeral services will be held at Seaton Brethren Church on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m. with Pastor Denise Mikeska officiating. The burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Cyclone.
The family will be accepting visitors at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock p.m. Memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church or St. Joseph’s Cemetery Association.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary