BELTON — Services for Lee Lingo, 64, of Belton were held in private on Monday, June 26, in Resthaven Cemetery.
Mr. Lee died Wednesday, June 21, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Tacoma, Wash., to William Joe and Carmven V. Vasquez Lingo. He graduated from Belton High School in 1977. He received a bachelor of science degree in sociology and psychology from Southwest Texas State University and a master’s degree in the same fields from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He worked as a professor at Central Texas College, Temple College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He also worked as a probation officer and retired in August 2016.
Survivors include a sister, Darlina Lingo of Belton; and two brothers, Joe Wilson Lingo and Mack Henderson Lingo, both of Belton.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.