Barry Paul Gidden
Barry Paul Gidden, age 69 of Temple, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Daggs officiating.
Barry was born on May 9, 1953 in Temple, Texas to the late Jacqueline Anderson Gidden and Donald Bert Gidden. Barry graduated from Ross Sterling High School in Baytown, Texas as well as the University of Texas in Austin where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation, he returned to the Temple family business, Gidden Distributing Company. He also established Elite Travel in Temple. Barry was an avid duck, quail and deer hunter and loved to play golf. His true love was travel. He visited all seven continents and over 100 countries. He was musically inclined, playing the guitar and piano. His love of cars led to his collection of them. Barry was also a huge animal lover and was a big supporter of the ASPCA.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Bonnie Kent and husband Marty; his niece, Snowden and his nephew, Remington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Barry’s name to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, Texas 76504.
