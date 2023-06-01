ROCKDALE — Services for Ted Retchloff, 75, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Greg Spears and Bill Harris officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Retchloff died Monday, May 29, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 25, 1948, in Lamar, Colo., to Clarence and Vera Mae Setchfield Retchloff. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a staff sergeant and as a security specialist during the Vietnam War. He married Glenda Sue Rachue on Sept. 2, 1967, in Las Animas, Colo. He worked at ALOCA. He served for more than 24 years in law enforcement. He worked for the Temple Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Central Texas Narcotics Task Force, as an interim chief for the Cameron Police Department, and as an investigator for the Milam County District Attorney’s office. He was a member of Milam County Cowboy Church, where he served as an elder and greeter, and also the America Legion and NRA.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; three daughters, Lori Suzanne LaRue of Stephenville, Tami Michelle Robison of Montgomery, and Amy Melissa Treat Brian of Lorena; a son, Matthew Paul Retchloff of Rockdale; and eight grandchildren.