BELTON — Services for Peggy Jean Pruitt, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in Little Flock Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Milne officiating.
Mrs. Pruitt died Wednesday, March 18, at a local nursing home.
She was born May 15, 1942 in Orange to Jacqueline and Ely Wiley. She married Bill Pruitt on Aug. 17, 1960, at Academy Baptist Church. She worked at Immanuel Baptist Church from 1988 to 2008.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Pruitt; and a daughter, Carla Jean Kinsella.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.