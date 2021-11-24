Ruth Estelle Woollett, daughter of William Paul Matyastik and Rose Antonia Svetlik, was born in Cameron Texas on April 20th, 1940. Ruth left this world peacefully in her home with family on November 21st, 2021, at the age of 81.
She graduated as valedictorian from Yoe High in 1958. On June 18, 1960, she married the love of her life, her soulmate David C.T. Woollett of Surrey, England. Together they made their home in Austin, Texas, where they owned and operated the Alamo Hotel. Ruth also enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren in New York. Ruth was the third generation to be involved in the cotton ginning business and continued this legacy with the Waterloo Gin.
Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David C.T. Woollett; her brothers, James “Jim” Milton Matyastik, Robert Lee “Bob” Matyastik, and William Ellis “Bill” Matyastik.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, David W.P. Woollett; her daughters, Felicity Anastasia Woollett and Rosanne Vichier Guerre of Austin, Texas; ten grandchildren, Antonia Vichier Guerre, Marguerite Krasser, Cecelia Weeks, Elisabetta Diorio, Taro Woollett-Chiba, Mika Woollett-Chiba, Erika Woollett-Chiba, David Alan Woollett, John Woollett, and Derek Woollett; two great grandchildren, Sage Holden Greenburgh and Addyson Woollett, sisters Rose Snider of Austin, Jane Vorwerk of Taylor, and brother Paul Matyastik of Buckholts.
A visitation will take place Friday, November 26, 2021, at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor from 5PM-7PM, Funeral Service Saturday, November 27, 2021, 2PM and burial to follow at Taylor City Cemetery.