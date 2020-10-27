Odessa Miller Dean
Odessa Miller Dean, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Odessa Henrietta Miller Dean was born on January 27, 1945 to Otis Henry and Ardella Miller. She was one of 13 children born to Otis and Ardella and later one of 14 children when Otis adopted Kyle Miller after marrying Wanza “Honey” Miller.
Odessa grew up in various parts of the country, until finally being raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. Odessa attended Miller High School until her senior year when her family moved to Calallen. It was there that Odessa met her husband of 57 years, Johnny Dean, while a senior in High School at Calallen High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. They both knew instantly that they were meant for one another, and after a 6 week dating relationship, married one another. Odessa spent most of her adult life doing what she loved, raising and caring for her children and grandchildren.
Odessa had many passions in life, including crocheting, collecting knick knacks, collecting crosses, and most importantly being a mom and grandma. She loved to teach her kids and grandkids how to cook and other life skills. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved attending Bible Study and church at Temple Bible Church. She was Momma to 4 children and Grandma to 11 grandchildren and Great Grandma (GG) to 8 great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Johnny Dean, son Chris Dean (Vicki), daughter Cathy McLean (Dan), Sister Yvonne Stewart (Henry), Brother Otis Miller, Jr. (Beverly), Brother Kyle Miller (Beverly), Grandchildren Devin Blue, Stephanie Wittner, Shania Dean, Tawnee Dean, Bethann Dean, Anna Dean, Kylie Dean, Charles Landram, Johnny Meisner, DeAn Meisner, Heather Dean, Great Grandchildren Phoenix White, Marylyn White, Michael Blue, Kota Wittner, Waylon Wittner, Bentley White, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis Miller and Wanza Miller and biological mother Ardella Miller, brother Calvin Miller, sister Doris, Sister Jacque Blindaur, Sister Nancy Boultinghouse, Sister Patricia Flagg, Sister Linda Gustafson, Daughter Janice Redding, Son Dennis Dean.
