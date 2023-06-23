Services for Billy Ray Reid, 82, of Troy will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Reid died Monday, June 19, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Temple to Ira Sanford Reid and Eva Pauline Cantrell. He attended Temple schools. He enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base outside of Rapid City, S.D. He married Catherine “Kitty” Carlton. They moved to Central Texas after his enlistment was up. He became a truck driver for Western Auto for more than 20 years, retiring in 1998. He was a third degree member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 and once was named Knight of the Year.
Survivors include his wife of Troy; two daughters, Susan Tipton of San Antonio Jennifer Watson of Troy; a son, David Reid of Moffat; a sister, Mary Clark of Temple; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Heart of Texas SPCA, Bell County Animal Shelter or Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.