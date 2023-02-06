ROSEBUD — Services for Jessie Haley, 61, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Haley died Friday, Feb. 3, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 4, 1961, in Temple to Jessie and Nell Carter Kelsey. He lived in Rosebud most of his life. He married Regina Portillo on April 25, 1981. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Haley.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; two sons, Anthony Haley and Andrew Haley, both of Temple; a daughter, Tammy Flores of Westphalia; two brothers, Wesley Kelsey of Temple and John Smith of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and four grandchildren.
The body will be available for viewing 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.