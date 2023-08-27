Ronald Paul Snider
Ronald Paul Snider of Morgan’s Point Resort, a dedicated public servant, a loving husband, beloved brother, and cherished friend, passed away on August 19, 2023, in Temple, at the age of 64. Born on October 12, 1958, in Elyria, OH. Ronald’s journey in life was marked by his unwavering commitment to helping others and his remarkable achievements in his career.
A visitation for Ron will be held on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 3:30 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. After his visitation, his remembrance ceremony will be held at 4:00 P.M. followed by his final party hosted by his family and friends. All services for Ron will take place at the Elk’s Lodge in Temple and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Ronald’s path in service began when he joined the Temple Police Department as a police officer. For over nine years, he dutifully protected and served the community with distinction. However, Ronald’s calling led him to make a career transition in 1990 when he joined the Temple Fire Department. This decision would shape the rest of his professional life.
Throughout his tenure as a fireman, Ronald showed immense dedication and an unparalleled work ethic. His colleagues could always count on him to give 110 percent in every task he undertook. It was this dependability that earned him the respect and admiration of all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.
Not content with being solely a firefighter, Ronald decided to explore another aspect of funeral services by becoming a part-time funeral assistant while still serving at the fire department. His passion for serving others extended beyond his daily duties as he sought opportunities to provide comfort during times of loss.
After retiring from the Temple Fire Department in 2016 as Deputy Chief—a position that reflected his exceptional skills and leadership—Ronald continued his noble mission at Central Texas Mortuary Management in Temple. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and compassion, Ronald served as their lead Crematory Operator for over fifteen years.
Ronald’s professionalism was matched only by his caring nature and genuine concern for the people around him. Known for being a man of few words, when Ronald spoke, everyone listened attentively to what he had to say. He possessed a rare ability to uplift others and inspire them to succeed. Ronald’s colleagues at the fire department always appreciated his regular check-ins, ensuring everyone felt supported and valued.
Beyond his professional life, Ronald found joy in simpler pleasures. Shooting guns and spending time with his friends at the Elk’s Lodge in Temple were among some of his favorite hobbies. His love for dogs was evident to all who knew him, as he never missed an opportunity to carry dog treats with him, ready to spread happiness to any furry friend he encountered.
Among Ronald’s proudest accomplishments were marrying the love of his life, Nora. He found a partner who provided unwavering love and support throughout their journey together. Their strong bond served as a foundation for a beautiful life built on shared dreams and cherished memories and achieving the rank of Deputy Fire Chief through hard work and dedication.
Ronald Paul Snider is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Laura Snider, his brother, Jim Snider, and his sister, Carol Zuelsdorff. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Nora Snider of Morgan’s Point Resort, who stood by him during both triumphs and challenges. His brother, Jerry Fisher and his wife, Bonnie of Arizona, his sister, Jerri Lynn Knippers and her husband, Doug of Utah, his wife’s family that was like his own, his dog, Homer, many cherished first responders, last responders, and friends. Although Ronald’s passing brings immense sorrow to those who knew him, they find solace in the memories he created and the legacy of selflessness he leaves behind.
In celebrating Ronald’s remarkable life, let us remember him as a shining example of dedication and compassion. May his kind-hearted spirit continue to inspire us all to serve others with love and unwavering devotion. Rest in peace, dear Ronald. You have made an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing you.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shiner’s Children’s Hospital in Galveston to help children who were burn victims.
FIRST IN, LAST OUT.
Paid Obituary