BELTON — Services for George “Andy” Andrew Kelley, 48, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Petty officiating.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Kelley died Sunday, March 28, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 11, 1972, in Temple to Barbara Ann and George William Kelley. He worked as a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marissa LeAnn Kelley.
Survivors include his wife, Brandi Kelley of Moffat; two sons, Brandon Andrew Kelley and Lorenzo Patrick Luna, both of Temple; a stepson, Isaiah Cortez of Moffat; a stepdaughter, Makayla Ray of Belton; a brother, Michael Aaron Kelley of Temple; his mother, Barbara Ann Culp Kelley; his father, George William Kelley; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.