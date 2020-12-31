A Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis Alois “Tiger” Wilde, 69, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Darrell Kostiha officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Wilde died Friday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1951, in Rosebud to Joe and Katie “Willberg” Wilde. He graduated from Lott High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years. He married Doris Michalewicz on June 7, 1975.
He was a bricklayer and a master mason for 38 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus council No. 3444 in Temple as well as a Cub Scout leader, and a farmer and cattle rancher. He owned and operated his own custom hay baling business; and owned a dump truck for a period of time, hauling sand and gravel. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation Catholic Church in Westphalia.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Stacy Lorenz of Westphalia; a son, Wesley Wilde of Westphalia; and five grandchildren.
Visitation and a rosary led by eacon Charlie Wright will begin at 7 p.m. Monday at Westphalia Parish Hall.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.