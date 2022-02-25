Services for Ruth “Baboo” Wright, 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Wright died Monday, Feb. 21, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Sacramento, Calif., to Ottis James and Agnes Marie Andreasssen Morgan. She went to school in Berkley, Calif. She married Dwain Wright. She worked with the crisis response team for the Temple Police Department for 20 years and retired in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include survivors include five children, Bill Hodges of Placerville, Calif., Kerri Allen of Las Vegas, Nev., James Mainard of Temple, Scott Mainard of Academy and Leslie Shafer of Belton; a sister, Ida Silva of Albany, Calif.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.