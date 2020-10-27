BELTON — No services are planned for Vona “Denise” Cheek, 55, of Temple.
She died Friday, Oct. 23, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1965, in Waco to Wanda and Raymond Cheek. She was a chef.
Survivors include two sons, Fred Bandy III of Longview and Kevin Bandy of Temple; a daughter, Dani Bowker of Temple; three sisters, Sharon Cheek of Moody, Vickie Roberts-Cheek of Manvel and Carol “Renee” Cheek of Holland; and four grandchildren.
