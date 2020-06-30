BELTON — Services for Edwin “Papa Ed” Butler Halford, 61, of Nolanville will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Freedom Road Biker Church in Belton with the Rev. Jimmy Van Loozen officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Halford died Sunday, June 28, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 16, 1958, in Natchez, Miss., to Lavern and Hiram Halford. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Linda on Aug. 9, 2014, in Ridgeland, Miss. He was the vice president of the Warriors of the Way chapter of the Christian Motorcycles Association. He also was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 166 in Belton.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.