Services for Tommie Imogene Morton Green, 88, of Maysville, Okla., were held Tuesday at the First Assembly of God Church in Maysville, Okla.
Burial was in Maysville Cemetery.
Mrs. Green died Wednesday, Feb. 9.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Madill, Okla. to Ora and Hazel Rushing Phillips. She married J. B. Morton on Aug. 12, 1950. She later married William “Bill” Green in June 1980. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church, where she served as a song leader.
She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1958, and by her second husband on May 4, 2018; and a son, Karl Clayton “Skipper” Morton.
Survivors include five children, Earl Morton, Huey Morton, Curtis Morton and Keith Morton, all of Maysville, and Connie Sanchez of Lampasas; a stepdaughter, Barbara Royal of Bethany, Okla.; a sister, Janell McKee of Pauls Valley; two brothers, Jim Phillips of Oklahoma City and David Phillips of Ardmore, Okla.; and 53 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
