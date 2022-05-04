SALADO — Services for Ollie Joe Jacobson, 92, of Jarrell will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill.
Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Jacobson died Sunday, May 1, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born April 30, 1930, in Jarrell to Roosevelt and Eula Pearl Cosper Hickman. She attended school in Jarrell. She later moved to Rossville, Kan., and eventually moved back to Jarrell. She worked as a beautician and owned a salon for many years in Kansas. She also worked as a hostess at the Stagecoach Inn in Salado. She served as a Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jacobson; a daughter, Judith Marie Scheid; and a son, Steven Darnell Scheid.
Survivors include three sons, Jesse Patrick Jacobson, Steven Eugene Jacobson and Michael Craig Jacobson; a daughter, Patricia Ann Bridges; a brother, Glen Collins; a sister, June Hodges; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Live Oak Cemetery, c/o Glenn Collins, assoc. president, 13245 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX 76543; the Salado/Cedar Valley Tornado Recovery Fund, c/o the United Way of Central Texas, 4 N. Third St., Temple, TX 76501; or to Kindred Hospice, 2626 S. 37th St. B, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.