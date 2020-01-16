Services for Martha Louise “Mert” “Nanny” Gill, 82, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Troy with Mike McMurtry and the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Gill died Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Waco.
She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Crawford to Gilbert and Maebelle Harris. She graduated high school in Crawford. She married Roy Gill on April 20, 1956. She worked in insurance and was a bookkeeper for a Ford dealership until 2010.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years.
Survivors include a son, Steve Gill of Richardson; a daughter, Vickie King of Waco; a sister, Carol Robinson of Leander; a brother, Bobby Harris of Woodway; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.