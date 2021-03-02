BELTON — Services for Oscar Herrera, 67, of Moody will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Iglesia Torre Fuerte Church in Temple with the Rev. Manuel Guerrero officiating.
Burial will be in Waco Memorial Park.
Mr. Herrera died Thursday, Feb. 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 31, 1953, in Mason to Herlinda Ramos and Serapio Herrera. He served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a truck driver. He was a member of Iglesia Torre Fuerte Church.
Survivors include his wife, Leonora Herrera of Moody; a son, Paul Herrera of Llano; two daughters, Linda Herrera of Waco and Connie Herrera of Moody; two brothers, Benny Herrera of Pontotoc and Albert Herrera of Austin; two sisters, Olivia Vasquez of Llano and Gloria Schenk of Medford, Mich.; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.