Services with military honors for Theodore “Ted” Towne, 75, of Harker Heights will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Towne died Tuesday, July 7, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 20, 1944, in Oswego, Ill., to Charles and Ruth Towne. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Rexora Stukes on July 2, 1976. He worked in local nursing homes.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Shawn Towne of San Antonio; a brother, Charles Towne; and two sisters, Elizabeth Morris and Judith Hankes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.