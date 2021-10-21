Anderson Johnson Jr. (Bubba), 75, of Temple, TX, went home to rest on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 2-6 PM, with a Wake to follow from 6-7 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Anderson was born December 4, 1945, to Emma Ockleberry and Anderson Johnson Sr. (Slim) in Temple, TX. He was introduced to the Lord at an early age and baptized at Eighth Street Baptist Church under Pastor D.T. Trammell. He married Eldora Thompson and they had two children. He worked for Master Builder LLC as a Contractor and also as an Independent Contractor. Bubba also loved to fish. He had many talents, could do just about anything, and was also a great cook. He later married Doris Hodges. Bubba came from a family of ten children. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Doris Faye Johnson; two grandsons, Anderson Ra’fael Johnson and Dominique Lavell Tedder; brother, Raymond Johnson (Ray); and sisters, Ruby Lee Peoples, Kay Frances Mack, Sharon Ferrow, and Lola Faye Johnson (Sally).
He leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Anderson Johnson III (Margarita Schooley); one daughter, Tamala Johnson-Berry (Jerry); four sisters, Emma Jean Blackmon, Reata Campbell (Joe), Margaret Ann Thomas, and Lillian Smith; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
