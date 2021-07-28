BELTON — Services for Margie Lee McCracken Cecchine, 79, of New Braunfels and formerly of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. James Richard Hammonds officiating.
Mrs. Cecchine died Monday, July 26, in New Braunfels.
She was born July 4, 1942, in Belton to Ella Wood and James Lee McCracken. She was raised in Belton. She married James Cecchine on Nov. 1, 1958, in Belton. After traveling the world as a military wife, she went to work at Belton ISD in 1976 as a cafeteria manager, retiring after 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by a son, James Edward; and a daughter, Robin Lynn.
Survivors include her husband of New Braunfels; a daughter, Debbie Ocheltree of New Braunfels; two sons, James Dale Cecchine Jr. and Edward Lee Cecchine, both of Belton; two brothers, Freddie McCracken and Eddie McCracken, both of Belton; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a one great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 710 N. 64th St., Waco, TX 76710.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.