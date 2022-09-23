Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Baker Mathieson Zuehlke, 81, of Moody will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Moffat Cemetery.
Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Rose Baker Mathieson Zuehlke, 81, of Moody will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Zuehlke died Wednesday, Sept. 21, at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Burnet to Samuel Lynn and Lola Mae Reed Baker. She graduated from Bertram High School. She worked at a checking office in Austin and later worked for The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. She married Paul Mathieson and later married Bob Zuehlke. She moved to Moody in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her second husband; and a daughter, Paulisa.
Survivors include two children, Michael Mathieson and Patrice Seay; and five grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.