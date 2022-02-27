Services for Edmond J. Kelarek, 91, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Kelarek died Friday, Feb. 25, at a Temple living center.
He was born Dec. 31, 1930, in Seaton to John and Angeline Baron Kelarek. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Evelyn Smetana in 1954. He owned and operated Specialty Muffler Shop. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three sons, Kenny B. Kelarek of Salado and Kevin W. Kelarek and Kelly J. Kelarek, both of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Catholic Church Building Fund.