SALADO — Lillie Berg, 93, of Salado died Saturday, April 11, at a local nursing home.
Services are pending with Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread and strong overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 8:22 pm
